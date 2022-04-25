APRIL 25, 2022
SOUTH AFRICA
Heavy Rains, Mudslides Swamp South Africa
On April 13, 2022, heavy rains battered parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, resulting in hundreds of deaths and widespread damage. Some areas saw as much as 300 millimeters (nearly 12 in) of rain in a 24-hour period. Many areas are without power and water. Multiple roads have been washed away.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
A sister’s daughter sustained minor injuries when a wall fell on her
A brother sustained minor injuries when his house was swept away
27 homes were destroyed
102 homes were damaged
87 publishers have been displaced
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee has been formed to coordinate the relief work
Congregation elders and circuit overseers are providing practical assistance to publishers in need
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be with our dear brothers who are experiencing loss as we await the everlasting blessings he has in store.—2 Corinthians 4:18.