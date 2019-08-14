First Regional Convention Held in Romany (Eastern Slovakia) Language

One of the 19 individuals being baptized

Our brothers hosted the first Romany-language regional convention in Slovakia, from July 20 to 21, 2019, at the Winter Stadium in Michalovce. The abbreviated program had a peak attendance of 1,276. A total of 19 were baptized.

In attendance were brothers and sisters visiting from four lands: Belgium, Czech Republic, Great Britain, and Ukraine. A highlight for the attendees was being able to enjoy the feature film, The Story of Josiah: Love Jehovah; Hate What Is Bad, in their mother tongue.

The convention comes just five years after the first Romany congregation was formed in Slovakia in November 2014. Currently, there are 9 Romany congregations, 10 groups, and 14 pregroups in the Czech-Slovak branch territory.

Peter Tirpak, the Winter Stadium manager, stated: “The cooperation from Jehovah’s Witnesses has been excellent. You have always kept your word. We will be happy if you come again.”

Peter Varga, who served as the convention program overseer, said: “I’ve never experienced such a convention. For our dear Romany-speaking brothers and sisters, this was a truly historic theocratic milestone. After the final song, they began to hug each other, although they had never met each other before. Many had tears in their eyes.”

We rejoice with the 1,010 publishers who speak Romany in Slovakia. These conventions highlight the genuine brotherly love among Jehovah’s people.—John 13:34, 35.