The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Now Available in Krio

More than 2,000 publishers in the Sierra Leonean Krio-language field rejoiced when the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Krio was released on April 26, 2020.

It was not possible for our brothers to assemble for this special event, since the government’s safety directives related to the coronavirus pandemic prohibited gatherings. Additionally, the brothers could not livestream the special event because many publishers in Sierra Leone, especially those in smaller cities, do not have electronic devices.

Brother Alfred Gunn, a member of the Liberia Branch Committee, releasing the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Krio

Consequently, the Liberia Branch Committee, which oversees the work in Sierra Leone, obtained permission from the Teaching Committee of the Governing Body to record an abbreviated program to release the Bible. Publishers were then directed to tune in to the special program on the radio or television, but they were not informed about the Bible release.

A few days prior to the release, sealed envelopes containing the new Bibles were delivered to the publishers’ homes. The packages included instructions not to open the envelopes until after the special program.

Immediately after the release, Sister Megan Diaz, a need-greater in Sierra Leone, stated: “My Bible student called on the phone and said that she made time to listen to the talk and that she is so happy Jehovah made this translation available! We will use our new translation tomorrow for our study.”

Tounkara is a Bible student who speaks Krio. He noted: “The release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Krio is convincing evidence that Jehovah wants his message to reach everybody, not only so they can learn but so they can understand it well enough to teach their children. I’m really, really happy for this new translation in our language!”

Krio is an English-based creole language spoken by most people in Sierra Leone. Four translators spent two and a half years translating the Christian Greek Scriptures into Krio. The electronic version was made available for download from jw.org on Monday, April 27.

Along with our brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone, we share heartfelt appreciation for the new Christian Greek Scriptures in Krio. It is another ‘good gift and perfect present’ from our heavenly Father, Jehovah.—James 1:17.