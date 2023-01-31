JW.ORG Booth Draws Visitors at International Fair in Senegal

From December 15 to 31, 2022, Jehovah’s Witnesses participated for the first time in the annual Dakar International Fair (FIDAK) in Senegal. This was the 30th anniversary of the fair. It features handmade crafts, public services, and cultural interests. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from various parts of Africa and around the world.

Our brothers and sisters staffed an information booth that highlighted content from jw.org along with publications related to family life. Publishers showed videos from the Become Jehovah’s Friend and Whiteboard Animations series as well as interviews with teenagers from the video series What Your Peers Say.

Several visitors were unfamiliar with our website and accessed it on their phones right at the booth. Many were impressed that jw.org contains online content available in more than 1,000 languages, including the local language, Wolof. Over 3,000 publications were provided to visitors who requested them.

One visitor commented, “The time we spent at your booth was the most important part of our entire visit to the fair.” Another said, “If there was a prize for the best stand, you would win it!”

Brother Martin Laud, who assisted with organizing the booth, stated: “It was a joy to welcome so many visitors from such a wide variety of countries. Many of them sincerely thanked us for providing practical information from the Bible free of charge.”

We are happy about the positive results from our participation in this event. It is yet another way that Jehovah’s people continue to share the “practical wisdom” from God’s Word.—Proverbs 3:21, 22.