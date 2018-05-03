On Thursday, May 3, 2018, the Saint Petersburg City Court upheld the original December 2017 decision, allowing the Russian government to immediately confiscate our former Russia branch facilities in Solnechnoye.

Although we cannot stop Russia from seizing the property, today’s ruling is part of an application that is already being considered by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The ECHR has communicated to the Russian government that our application is being considered as a matter of priority.

We keep in expectation of Jehovah, the God of all justice, to correct matters in his own due time.—Isaiah 30:18.