Several international news outlets have reported that during recent searches in the Kirov region of Russia, authorities supposedly discovered “weapons” that they say belonged to Jehovah’s Witnesses. However, the “weapons” that the authorities found were in the home of someone who is not one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The “weapons” were actually three rusty, inoperable relics from World War II—two grenades and one landmine. The individual’s wife, who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, apparently was not even aware that her husband possessed these items.

The owner of the relics was once a chief of one of the well-known Russian “Poisk,” or “Search,” squads that looked for the remains of soldiers killed in WWII in order to provide them a proper burial. This work often yielded artifacts from the war, including defunct weapons.

As Russian authorities continue to fabricate lies to discredit our reputation as peace-loving people, we recall the words of Jesus, who foretold that opposers would “lyingly say every sort of wicked thing against” his disciples.—Matthew 5:11.