On August 3, 2018, Judge Inna Yangubayeva of the Leninsky District Court of Orenburg, Russia, ruled to place Brothers Vladimir Kochnev and Aleksandr Suvorov under house arrest after they had each been imprisoned for 78 days. On that same day at the Magadan Regional Court, Brother Konstantin Petrov was also placed under house arrest after being imprisoned for 64 days. While we are thankful that our three brothers are no longer imprisoned, their trials are still pending, and if convicted, they could be sentenced for up to ten years in prison.

As of August 16, there are 9 Witnesses under house arrest and 25 imprisoned throughout Russia. Another 30 brothers and sisters have been made to sign a document preventing them from leaving their hometowns without obtaining permission from local authorities. We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters who are facing formidable circumstances in Russia.—2 Corinthians 1:11.