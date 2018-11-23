Brother Arkadya Akopyan, a 70-year-old retired tailor from the Russian Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, will have his final day in court on December 21, 2018. He has been on trial in the Prohladniy District Court for over a year, defending himself against the accusation that he distributed “extremist” literature and ‘incited religious hatred’ during a Bible discourse at a Kingdom Hall.

In May 2018, the judge ordered the Russian Federal Center of Judicial Expert Studies, to examine a recording of Brother Akopyan’s discourse. On December 4, 2018, the court revealed the results of the so-called expert study, which claimed that Brother Akopyan made statements that incited hatred. It is uncertain whether the judge will issue a verdict on December 21. However, if convicted, Brother Akopyan faces a heavy fine or up to four years in prison.

Brother Akopyan is one of over 100 other Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia facing criminal charges for their faith. Consequently, we pray that all of our brothers and sisters who are standing firm in the faith continue to have the peace that only God can give.—Ephesians 6:11-14, 23.