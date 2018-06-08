Early in the morning of April 10, 2018, investigators and special police forces, some wearing masks and carrying automatic weapons, raided and searched the homes of several Witnesses in Ufa, the capital city of Bashkortostan, Russia. Brother Anatoliy (Tolya) Vilitkevich was arrested, and the authorities are holding him in pretrial detention. Five sisters from Ufa, including Tolya’s wife, Alyona, recount how the raids have affected them.