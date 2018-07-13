Authorities in Omsk, Russia, sentenced a Witness couple, Sergey and Anastasia Polyakov, to pretrial detention on July 6, 2018. This marks the first time one of our sisters has been imprisoned in Russia since the Supreme Court decision banning the activity of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The Moscow-based SOVA Center for Information and Analysis stated concerning this recent imprisonment: “We believe that this decision, like the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses as a whole, had no legal basis, and we consider it as a manifestation of religious discrimination.”

There are now 21 brothers and 1 sister imprisoned for their faith in Russia. We continue to pray that they have courage, knowing that Jehovah is their ultimate Helper.—Hebrews 13:6.