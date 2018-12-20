DECEMBER 27, 2018
RUSSIA
Russian Court Convicts 70-Year-Old Arkadya Akopyan
Judge Oleg Golovashko of the Prohladniy District Court in Russia announced the verdict in the case against Brother Arkadya Akopyan on Thursday, December 27. The court sentenced Brother Akopyan, a 70-year-old retired tailor, to 120 hours of community service based on the absurd accusation that he allegedly commissioned non-Witnesses to distribute extremist literature.
While Brother Akopyan was not sentenced to prison, this conviction is a gross violation of human rights. Therefore, the ruling will be appealed to a higher court.
In the coming weeks, we anticipate a judgment on the case involving Dennis Christensen. We pray that Jehovah continues to support and comfort our brothers and sisters in Russia who are facing imprisonment for their faith.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.