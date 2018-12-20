Judge Oleg Golovashko of the Prohladniy District Court in Russia announced the verdict in the case against Brother Arkadya Akopyan on Thursday, December 27. The court sentenced Brother Akopyan, a 70-year-old retired tailor, to 120 hours of community service based on the absurd accusation that he allegedly commissioned non-Witnesses to distribute extremist literature.

While Brother Akopyan was not sentenced to prison, this conviction is a gross violation of human rights. Therefore, the ruling will be appealed to a higher court.

In the coming weeks, we anticipate a judgment on the case involving Dennis Christensen. We pray that Jehovah continues to support and comfort our brothers and sisters in Russia who are facing imprisonment for their faith.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.