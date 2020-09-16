SEPTEMBER 7, 2020
RUSSIA
Young Couple Face Criminal Conviction in Russia
Scheduled Verdict
On September 16, 2020, * the Sverdlovskiy District Court of the city of Kostroma is scheduled to announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Rayman and his wife, Valeriya. They each face a seven-year suspended prison sentence.
Profiles
Sergey Rayman
Born: 1996 (Kineshma, Ivanovo Region)
Biography: Studied construction at a technical school. Became a specialist in interior design. Learned to love and respect the Bible from his grandmother. Married Valeriya in 2015. Enjoys cooking and skiing
Valeriya Rayman
Born: 1993 (Sharya, Kostroma Region)
Biography: Her father died when she was ten years old. Learned about Jehovah from her mother. Is a licensed hairdresser
Case History
In the early morning of July 25, 2018, armed special forces used crowbars to break in to the home of Brother and Sister Rayman. The officers arrested the couple. Sister Rayman spent two days in detention. Brother Rayman spent 59 days in solitary confinement. The authorities have restricted the Raymans’ communication with other Jehovah’s Witnesses. Also, they are not allowed to leave their home in the evening. This stressful situation has impacted their physical and emotional health.
As this young couple await their verdict, we pray that they will continue to be courageous and strong, trusting that Jehovah will never stop supporting them.—Joshua 1:9.
^ par. 3 Subject to change