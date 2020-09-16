Young Couple Face Criminal Conviction in Russia

In the early morning of July 25, 2018, armed special forces used crowbars to break in to the home of Brother and Sister Rayman. The officers arrested the couple. Sister Rayman spent two days in detention. Brother Rayman spent 59 days in solitary confinement. The authorities have restricted the Raymans’ communication with other Jehovah’s Witnesses. Also, they are not allowed to leave their home in the evening. This stressful situation has impacted their physical and emotional health.

As this young couple await their verdict, we pray that they will continue to be courageous and strong, trusting that Jehovah will never stop supporting them.—Joshua 1:9.