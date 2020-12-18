NOVEMBER 25, 2020
RUSSIA
Young Brother Semyon Baybak to Stand Before Criminal Court for His Faith
Scheduled Verdict
On December 18, 2020, * the Leninskiy District Court of Rostov-on-Don is scheduled to announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Semyon Baybak. The prosecutor has asked the court for Semyon to be given a four-year suspended prison sentence.
Profile
Semyon Baybak
Born: 1997 (Rostov-on-Don)
Biography: Has an older brother and sister. Learned Chinese and works as a Chinese-language tutor. Enjoys reading and writing poetry
At an early age, he learned about Jehovah from his parents. Grew to appreciate the Bible’s wise advice. Faith moved him to refuse military service as a conscientious objector. Performed alternative civilian service from 2015 to 2017, working as a janitor at a local children’s hospital
Case History
On May 22, 2019, officers from the local center for counteracting extremism raided 13 homes of Witnesses in Rostov-on-Don. About two weeks later, on June 6, 2019, a criminal case was opened against Semyon. Subsequently, he was arrested and spent a day in a temporary holding cell before a court placed him under house arrest. His term was initially for eight weeks, but it has been extended seven times.
The authorities initially charged Semyon with the “crimes” of participating in religious meetings and sharing what he has learned from the Bible with others. In November 2019, the authorities also charged him with financing an “extremist” organization.
As this persecution continues against our brothers and sisters in Russia, we know that Jehovah, “the God of peace,” will continue to equip them with everything needed “to do his will.”—Hebrews 13:20, 21.
^ par. 3 Subject to change.