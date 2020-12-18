Young Brother Semyon Baybak to Stand Before Criminal Court for His Faith

On May 22, 2019, officers from the local center for counteracting extremism raided 13 homes of Witnesses in Rostov-on-Don. About two weeks later, on June 6, 2019, a criminal case was opened against Semyon. Subsequently, he was arrested and spent a day in a temporary holding cell before a court placed him under house arrest. His term was initially for eight weeks, but it has been extended seven times.

The authorities initially charged Semyon with the “crimes” of participating in religious meetings and sharing what he has learned from the Bible with others. In November 2019, the authorities also charged him with financing an “extremist” organization.

As this persecution continues against our brothers and sisters in Russia, we know that Jehovah, “the God of peace,” will continue to equip them with everything needed “to do his will.”—Hebrews 13:20, 21.