Yevgeniy Zinich Continues His Heritage of Loyalty

Yevgeniy Zinich

Born: 1966 (Nazarovo, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Parents and grandparents were persecuted for their faith during the Soviet era

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1982. Married Mariya in 1988, and they raised a daughter. Mariya passed away before the criminal trial had concluded

Personal Comments

Your parents and grandparents, and those of your wife, were all persecuted for their faith. What effect have their examples had on you?

Persecution was a common thing for us back then. Their attitude toward it provided me a valuable lesson. They never expressed displeasure or resentment for what was happening. Everyone understood that this was just a part of our Christian course. Reflecting on my parents’ examples, I realize that their faith was based on a deep understanding of the truth and their personal relationship with God. One of the things I vividly remember from my childhood is seeing my father on his knees, humbly praying.

The same could be said of my wife, Mariya’s, parents. The truth was not simply a part of their life, it was their life. They imparted to her a strong faith, good spiritual feeding habits, and a sincere concern for the brothers and sisters in the congregation. Right up until the very end, even while Mariya was ill and undergoing treatment, she continued to take an active interest in the spiritual welfare of others. She would remind me of those who needed some encouragement.

What has helped you to cope with these very difficult circumstances?

A desire to continue being helpful to Jehovah and to my brothers and sisters is what motivates me not to give up. I offered my practical support to as many brothers in prison as I could. It was a wonderful feeling to have Jehovah use me to do something for them, and it helped me to feel needed. It also taught me how Jehovah takes care of each one of us.

Seeing the kindness and generosity that the brothers and sisters have shown to me has also made me more aware of Jehovah’s love and approval. These acts of kindness continue to take on greater meaning for me, especially during these last few months, as I have experienced an intense feeling of loss after Mariya’s passing.