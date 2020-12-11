Skip to content

Brother Yevgeniy Zinich

JULY 7, 2022
RUSSIA

Yevgeniy Zinich Continues His Heritage of Loyalty

On June 27, 2022, the Oktyabrskiy District Court of Krasnoyarsk sentenced Brother Yevgeniy Zinich to six years in prison. He was immediately taken into custody.

Time Line

  1. December 11, 2020

    A search was conducted in Yevgeniy’s home

  2. January 21, 2021

    Criminal case was initiated

  3. October 19, 2021

    Officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  4. October 20, 2021

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. December 14, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We are confident of Jehovah’s love and comfort as Yevgeniy endeavors to live up to his family’s heritage of courage and endurance in difficult times.—Psalm 86:17.

 

