JULY 7, 2022
RUSSIA
Yevgeniy Zinich Continues His Heritage of Loyalty
On June 27, 2022, the Oktyabrskiy District Court of Krasnoyarsk sentenced Brother Yevgeniy Zinich to six years in prison. He was immediately taken into custody.
Time Line
December 11, 2020
A search was conducted in Yevgeniy’s home
January 21, 2021
Criminal case was initiated
October 19, 2021
Officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
October 20, 2021
Placed under travel restrictions
December 14, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
We are confident of Jehovah’s love and comfort as Yevgeniy endeavors to live up to his family’s heritage of courage and endurance in difficult times.—Psalm 86:17.