Wives of Imprisoned Brothers in Russia Rely on Jehovah to Cope With Unique Challenges

Many of the sisters are unable to communicate by phone with their husbands because of technical issues. Additionally, the letters they send to the prison can take an unusually long time to be delivered, if they are delivered at all.

Sister Yevgeniya Lagunova’s husband, Feliks Makhammadiyev, was incarcerated for more than two years. She would not hear from him for extended periods. She says that it was extremely difficult not knowing if he was all right physically and not knowing if he felt forgotten because he may not have received her letters.

Many of the wives must travel long distances to visit their husbands. (See the chart “Travel Distances for Wives to Visit Their Husbands.”) For example, Yevgeniya explains: “I traveled over 800 kilometers (497 mi) by car to visit my husband in prison.” On average, it took her three to four days to travel to visit her husband and then return home. Other sisters drive up to 1,000 kilometers (621 mi). Once the sisters reach the prison, they often have to wait outside in long lines.

Sister Irina Christensen’s husband, Dennis, was the first Witness to be jailed in Russia after the 2017 ban. She regularly travels 200 kilometers (124 mi) from her home in Oryol to visit Dennis in prison in Lgov. She relates: “It’s difficult to go to the prison, both physically and emotionally. I have to depart at 3:30 a.m. so that I can be at the prison by 8:00 a.m. to submit the necessary documentation. Then I have to wait in my car until 11:00 a.m. when visitation begins.” When asked how she copes, Irina says: “I pray to Jehovah a lot, and I ask him to support me and all our fellow believers—those who are close by, those in prison, and those all around the world.”