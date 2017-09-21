Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Top row (left to right): Brother Aleksey Arkhipov and his wife, Natalya; Brother Dmitriy Mikhaylov and his wife, Yelena

Bottom row (left to right): Sisters Svetlana Ryzhkova and Svetlana Shishina

JULY 22, 2022
RUSSIA

Witnesses in Shuya Endure Injustice

Witnesses in Shuya Endure Injustice

The Shuya City Court of the Ivanovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Arkhipov, Brother Dmitriy Mikhaylov and his wife, Yelena, and Sisters Svetlana Ryzhkova and Svetlana Shishina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. September 21, 2017

    A judge authorized wiretapping of the Mikhaylovs’ phone lines

  2. January 15, 2018

    A judge authorized wiretapping and video surveillance of Sister Svetlana Ryzhkova’s home

  3. April 20, 2018

    Authorities searched the homes of all five Witnesses

  4. May 29, 2018

    Officers arrested Dmitriy and initiated a case against him for financing the operations of an extremist organization. He was placed in pretrial detention

  5. June 22, 2018

    Aleksey was added to the case and prohibited from leaving the area

  6. June 27, 2018

    Sisters Yelena Mikhaylova, Svetlana Ryzhkova, and Svetlana Shishina were added to the case

  7. November 15, 2018

    A court of appeals ordered Dmitriy’s release from pretrial detention after almost six months

  8. August 10, 2021

    The criminal trial began

  9. September 16, 2021

    The case was returned to the prosecutor for review

  10. May 25, 2022

    The criminal trial resumed

Profiles

The courage and endurance of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia provide ample reason to view them as sources of joy.—1 Thessalonians 2:20.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Witnesses in Shuya Endure Injustice

English
Witnesses in Shuya Endure Injustice
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022068/univ/art/702022068_univ_sqr_xl.jpg