Witnesses in Shuya Endure Injustice

Aleksey Arkhipov

Born: 1960 (Arkhangelsk, Arkhangelsk Region)

Biography: Served in the army. Worked as a bus driver

Married Natalya in 1984. They raised two children. After retiring, moved to Shuya to take care of Natalya’s elderly parents

Learned Bible truths from a coworker. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017

Personal Comments

What Bible verses have helped you to keep a positive attitude during this time?

The counsel found at 1 Corinthians 10:24 has helped me. It says: “Let each one keep seeking, not his own advantage, but that of the other person.” This reminds me not to focus so much on my own problems and to think more about others.

Jesus’ words recorded at Matthew 5:10-12 are also very encouraging to me: “Happy are those who have been persecuted for righteousness’ sake . . . Happy are you when people . . . lyingly say every sort of wicked thing against you for my sake. Rejoice and be overjoyed, since your reward is great in the heavens, for in that way they persecuted the prophets prior to you.” These verses imbue me with courage, endurance, and hope.