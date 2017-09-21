JULY 22, 2022
RUSSIA
Witnesses in Shuya Endure Injustice
The Shuya City Court of the Ivanovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Arkhipov, Brother Dmitriy Mikhaylov and his wife, Yelena, and Sisters Svetlana Ryzhkova and Svetlana Shishina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
September 21, 2017
A judge authorized wiretapping of the Mikhaylovs’ phone lines
January 15, 2018
A judge authorized wiretapping and video surveillance of Sister Svetlana Ryzhkova’s home
April 20, 2018
Authorities searched the homes of all five Witnesses
May 29, 2018
Officers arrested Dmitriy and initiated a case against him for financing the operations of an extremist organization. He was placed in pretrial detention
June 22, 2018
Aleksey was added to the case and prohibited from leaving the area
June 27, 2018
Sisters Yelena Mikhaylova, Svetlana Ryzhkova, and Svetlana Shishina were added to the case
November 15, 2018
A court of appeals ordered Dmitriy’s release from pretrial detention after almost six months
August 10, 2021
The criminal trial began
September 16, 2021
The case was returned to the prosecutor for review
May 25, 2022
The criminal trial resumed
Profiles
The courage and endurance of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia provide ample reason to view them as sources of joy.—1 Thessalonians 2:20.