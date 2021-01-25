With Her Husband in Detention, Sister Galina Parkova Awaits Conviction for Her Faith

Authorities initiated a criminal case against Galina on June 6, 2019. Just weeks before, her husband, Aleksandr, was arrested and placed in pretrial detention.

With her husband incarcerated, it has been challenging to support herself financially. Additionally, the authorities suspended Galina’s bank card, making it impossible for her to access her funds, including her salary. Consequently, she quit her previous employment and is now doing odd jobs to make a living.

Our brothers and sisters in Russia “are righteous people who are treated as if they had acted wickedly.” (Ecclesiastes 8:14) Likewise, their examples of faith strengthen us to continue being steadfast in whatever trials we may face.