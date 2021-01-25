JANUARY 25, 2021
RUSSIA
With Her Husband in Detention, Sister Galina Parkova Awaits Conviction for Her Faith
Scheduled Verdict
The Leninskiy District Court of Rostov-on-Don is scheduled to announce its verdict soon in the case involving Sister Galina Parkova. * If she is convicted, the prosecution has asked the court to impose a three-year suspended prison sentence.
Profile
Galina Parkova
Born: 1970 (Kaltan)
Biography: In 1990, Galina married Aleksandr. They have three daughters and two grandchildren. They studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was baptized in 1995. She loves to sing and draw
Case History
Authorities initiated a criminal case against Galina on June 6, 2019. Just weeks before, her husband, Aleksandr, was arrested and placed in pretrial detention.
With her husband incarcerated, it has been challenging to support herself financially. Additionally, the authorities suspended Galina’s bank card, making it impossible for her to access her funds, including her salary. Consequently, she quit her previous employment and is now doing odd jobs to make a living.
Our brothers and sisters in Russia “are righteous people who are treated as if they had acted wickedly.” (Ecclesiastes 8:14) Likewise, their examples of faith strengthen us to continue being steadfast in whatever trials we may face.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.