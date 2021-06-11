Skip to content

Brother Andrey Perminov and his wife, Natalya

OCTOBER 26, 2022
RUSSIA

“With God’s Support I Can Withstand Anything”

The Asha City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Perminov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. June 11, 2021

    The homes of five families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Andrey’s, were searched in the cities of Asha and Minyar. Authorities confiscated numerous personal belongings

  2. November 10, 2021

    Placed under travel restrictions

  3. April 27, 2022

    Accused of belonging to an extremist organization and added to terrorist list

  4. June 6, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

Like Andrey, we can take courage from how Jehovah supported his faithful servants in the past. We have full confidence in God’s promise: “As I have done, I will carry you and bear you and rescue you.”—Isaiah 46:4.

 

