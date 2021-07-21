DECEMBER 27, 2022
RUSSIA
“When We Face Trials, Jehovah Will Make Us Strong”
The Apatity City Court of the Murmansk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Denis Merkulov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are comforted to know that regardless of the trials we face, our relationship with Jehovah and our trust in him will result in him ‘making us firm and strong.’—1 Peter 5:10.
Time Line
July 21, 2021
Officers searched 14 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in and around Apatity. FSB officers forcibly entered the Merkulovs’ apartment and detained the couple for questioning. They were released at 4:00 a.m. the next day
July 22, 2021
Officials requested that Denis return to the investigator’s office. He was placed in temporary detention
July 23, 2021
Released and placed under house arrest
September 17, 2021
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
July 15, 2022
Officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization for “singing songs” and “praying to Jehovah God”
September 20, 2022
Criminal trial began