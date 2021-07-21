Denis Merkulov

Born: 1976 (Kirovsk, Murmansk Region)

Biography: Works as a welder and electrician

Was troubled by the inevitability of death. Thrilled to learn of God’s purpose for mankind during his study with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 1995. Married Nataliya in 1998

Personal Comments

What have you learned about yourself from this experience?

I have come to appreciate that trials in themselves do not automatically produce positive changes. Showing reliance on Jehovah in my everyday life is what helps me to endure. I continually ask myself: ‘How much trust in Jehovah am I showing when I make day-to-day decisions or set goals for myself? How much time am I setting aside for my Bible reading, preparing for meetings, and sharing the good news with others?’ When something like this comes along that turns life upside down, it is only by having a good relationship with Jehovah and strong faith that I can stay calm and endure.

Is there a verse from the Bible that has taken on additional meaning for you?

My wife and I discussed Isaiah 41:10 the night before my arrest. There it says: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be anxious, for I am your God. I will fortify you, yes, I will help you, I will really hold on to you with my right hand of righteousness.” When I was put into the temporary detention center the very next day, I repeated that verse over and over to myself. I would stop at the end of each phrase and prayerfully meditate on each word. In that moment, it felt like Jehovah was directing those words to me personally. It made me realize that Jehovah doesn’t allow us to go through trials because we are strong. Rather, when we face trials, Jehovah will make us strong.