Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Denis Merkulov and his wife, Nataliya

DECEMBER 27, 2022
RUSSIA

“When We Face Trials, Jehovah Will Make Us Strong”

“When We Face Trials, Jehovah Will Make Us Strong”

The Apatity City Court of the Murmansk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Denis Merkulov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are comforted to know that regardless of the trials we face, our relationship with Jehovah and our trust in him will result in him ‘making us firm and strong.’—1 Peter 5:10.

Time Line

  1. July 21, 2021

    Officers searched 14 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in and around Apatity. FSB officers forcibly entered the Merkulovs’ apartment and detained the couple for questioning. They were released at 4:00 a.m. the next day

  2. July 22, 2021

    Officials requested that Denis return to the investigator’s office. He was placed in temporary detention

  3. July 23, 2021

    Released and placed under house arrest

  4. September 17, 2021

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  5. July 15, 2022

    Officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization for “singing songs” and “praying to Jehovah God”

  6. September 20, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“When We Face Trials, Jehovah Will Make Us Strong”

English
“When We Face Trials, Jehovah Will Make Us Strong”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022272/univ/art/702022272_univ_sqr_xl.jpg