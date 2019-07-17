SEPTEMBER 21, 2022
RUSSIA
“We Will Cope With All These Things Together”
The Avtozavodskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Gevorg Gevorkyan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 17, 2019
Home searched by police officers. Electronic devices and documents seized
July 18, 2019
Detained at workplace and taken into custody for interrogation. Held for ten hours
August 26, 2021
Placed under travel restrictions
November 24, 2021
Charged with conducting meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses
January 26, 2022
Case returned to the prosecutor
Profile
As Gevorg’s example demonstrates, remembering that “the same kind of sufferings are being experienced by the entire association of [our] brothers” can help each of us to take a stand against Satan and remain “firm in the faith.”—1 Peter 5:9.