Brother Gevorg Gevorkyan

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022
RUSSIA

“We Will Cope With All These Things Together”

The Avtozavodskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Gevorg Gevorkyan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 17, 2019

    Home searched by police officers. Electronic devices and documents seized

  2. July 18, 2019

    Detained at workplace and taken into custody for interrogation. Held for ten hours

  3. August 26, 2021

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. November 24, 2021

    Charged with conducting meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

  5. January 26, 2022

    Case returned to the prosecutor

Profile

As Gevorg’s example demonstrates, remembering that “the same kind of sufferings are being experienced by the entire association of [our] brothers” can help each of us to take a stand against Satan and remain “firm in the faith.”—1 Peter 5:9.

 

