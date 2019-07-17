Gevorg Gevorkyan

Born: 1971 (Tvarcheli, Republic of Abkhazia)

Biography: Family relocated to Tbilisi, Georgia, when he was 15 years old. After a military conflict broke out, moved to Russia. Worked as a forklift operator in a factory

The publication Life–How Did It Get Here? By Evolution or by Creation? moved him to consider questions about the origin of life. Began studying the Bible and was baptized in 1996. Married Yana that same year

Personal Comments

What helps you and your family to remain joyful?

My wife and I try to maintain a positive attitude, but discouragement still rears its ugly head from time to time. When that happens, we reassure one another of our love and support.

How has Jehovah demonstrated his love for you?

I especially cherish the care and help being shown by others who are also under investigation. Some that I did not even know attended my first hearing along with brothers and sisters from our congregation. Their smiles and encouraging words strengthened me. It was like Jehovah used them to assure me that we will cope with all these things together.