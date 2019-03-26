NOVEMBER 25, 2022
RUSSIA
“We Know That We Are Not Alone”
The Metallurgicheskiy District Court of the City of Chelyabinsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vadim Gizatulin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We too can be assured that when facing trials, we are never alone. Jehovah will never abandon his faithful servants.—Psalm 9:9, 10.
Time Line
March 26, 2019
Apartment searched as part of the investigation against Brother Vladimir Suvorov
August 31, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Vadim. Accused of taking part in the activities of a banned religious organization
October 22, 2021
Apartment searched a second time. Vadim and his wife taken for interrogation
July 14, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
August 18, 2022
Criminal trial began