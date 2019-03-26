Skip to content

Brother Vadim Gizatulin

NOVEMBER 25, 2022
RUSSIA

“We Know That We Are Not Alone”

The Metallurgicheskiy District Court of the City of Chelyabinsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vadim Gizatulin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We too can be assured that when facing trials, we are never alone. Jehovah will never abandon his faithful servants.—Psalm 9:9, 10.

Time Line

  1. March 26, 2019

    Apartment searched as part of the investigation against Brother Vladimir Suvorov

  2. August 31, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Vadim. Accused of taking part in the activities of a banned religious organization

  3. October 22, 2021

    Apartment searched a second time. Vadim and his wife taken for interrogation

  4. July 14, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. August 18, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
