Sergey Petrenko

Born: 1979 (Ulan-Ude, Republic of Buryatia)

Biography: Worked as a welder and in building maintenance

Began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses along with his family. Was especially happy to learn about the resurrection hope. Baptized in 1996

Married Uliana in 2013

Personal Comments

How has Jehovah shown his support for you and your family?

Several months after my criminal case was initiated, my employers no longer felt comfortable with my situation and asked me to resign. This made caring for the material needs of my family even more difficult. But it also helped me to rely more on Jehovah and to pay closer attention to his actions in my behalf. For instance, the local brothers and sisters are a great source of support. They pray for us, come to my court hearings, and even offer material assistance. From the moment my criminal prosecution began, we have not lacked anything.