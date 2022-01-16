Skip to content

Brother Sergey Petrenko

APRIL 27, 2023
RUSSIA

“We Have Not Lacked Anything”

The Maiminskiy District Court of the Republic of Altai will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Petrenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Sergey, we know that Jehovah will never fail to be a support for us as we faithfully endure.—2 Samuel 22:19, 20.

Time Line

  1. January 16, 2022

    Home searched

  2. July 28, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  3. December 7, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. December 22, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

