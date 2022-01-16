APRIL 27, 2023
RUSSIA
“We Have Not Lacked Anything”
The Maiminskiy District Court of the Republic of Altai will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Petrenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Sergey, we know that Jehovah will never fail to be a support for us as we faithfully endure.—2 Samuel 22:19, 20.
Time Line
January 16, 2022
Home searched
July 28, 2022
Criminal case initiated
December 7, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
December 22, 2022
Criminal trial began