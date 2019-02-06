The case against Dennis Christensen, held at the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court of Oryol, has concluded, and the judge has scheduled the verdict to be issued on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Brother Christensen has been detained since his arrest on May 25, 2017. His criminal trial began on February 19, 2018. If convicted, the prosecution has requested that Brother Christensen be imprisoned for six and a half years.

Despite being imprisoned for over 20 months, Brother Christensen has remained in good spirits, fully trusting in Jehovah and grateful for the prayers of the worldwide brotherhood.—2 Thessalonians 3:1, 2.