MAY 25, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE | “There Is No Point in Giving In to Fear”
On May 25, 2022, the Metallurgichesky District Court of Chelyabinsk convicted Brother Pavel Popov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
March 26, 2019
A group of ten masked men carrying machine guns and a sledgehammer raided and searched Pavel’s home
April 22, 2021
Criminal case initiated
May 18, 2021
Authorities conducted a second search of Pavel’s home. Pavel’s wife, Yelena, and their 13-year-old daughter were taken for interrogation
August 31, 2021
Added to the list of terrorists and extremists
November 29, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
We know that Jehovah will continue to support and reward his faithful servants as they fearlessly maintain their integrity under trial.—2 Samuel 22:19-21.