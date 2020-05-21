NOVEMBER 15, 2022 | UPDATED: NOVEMBER 17, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE—FINE IMPOSED | Encouraged by Others Enduring Persecution
On November 17, 2022, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk convicted Brother Igor Gusev. He was fined 600,000 rubles ($9,907 U.S.).
Time Line
May 21, 2020
First involved with authorities when questioned in the case involving Brother Vitaliy Sukhov
February 17, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Igor for organizing the activities of a banned religious organization
August 23, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
We too are strengthened by the examples of courage that our brothers and sisters provide. And as we “contemplate how their conduct turns out,” we are moved to “imitate their faith.”—Hebrews 13:7.