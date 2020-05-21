Skip to content

Brother Igor Gusev

NOVEMBER 15, 2022 | UPDATED: NOVEMBER 17, 2022
RUSSIA

UPDATE—FINE IMPOSED | Encouraged by Others Enduring Persecution

On November 17, 2022, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk convicted Brother Igor Gusev. He was fined 600,000 rubles ($9,907 U.S.).

Time Line

  1. May 21, 2020

    First involved with authorities when questioned in the case involving Brother Vitaliy Sukhov

  2. February 17, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Igor for organizing the activities of a banned religious organization

  3. August 23, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We too are strengthened by the examples of courage that our brothers and sisters provide. And as we “contemplate how their conduct turns out,” we are moved to “imitate their faith.”—Hebrews 13:7.

 

NEWS RELEASES

