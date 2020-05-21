UPDATE—FINE IMPOSED | Encouraged by Others Enduring Persecution

Igor Gusev

Born: 1964 (Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Worked in construction

First met Jehovah’s Witnesses when they visited his home in 1993. Baptized in 1994

Personal Comments

How have you been strengthened by the example of others?

I have been strengthened by the many modern-day examples of those from this region who are facing persecution. Brother Yevgeniy Zinich is always calm and levelheaded, and he maintains his sense of humor. And Brother Vitaliy Sukhov has never lost his zeal and is always ready to help those around him. It is also upbuilding to see all the brothers and sisters at the courthouse showing their support, overcoming any fear of the authorities. They truly build me up with their kind words of encouragement.