Brother Dmitriy Semenov and his wife, Nadezhda

NOVEMBER 4, 2022
RUSSIA

UPDATE—COUPLE CONVICTED | Strengthened by Bible Examples of Faith

On November 8, 2022, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory convicted Brother Dmitriy Semenov and his wife, Nadezhda. They each received a suspended prison sentence of four years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Time Line

  1. September 3, 2021

    A woman with whom Dmitriy and Nadezhda had Bible discussions began cooperating with the FSB. Based on information she provided, a criminal case was initiated. Charged with persuading others to join an extremist organization and participate in its activities

  2. September 6, 2021

    Apartment was searched. Taken for interrogation and placed under travel restrictions

  3. July 26, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

As Dmitriy and Nadezhda are experiencing firsthand, Jehovah helps his servants to be courageous and strong in the face of persecution. He never abandons them.—Joshua 1:9.

 

