NOVEMBER 4, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE—COUPLE CONVICTED | Strengthened by Bible Examples of Faith
On November 8, 2022, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory convicted Brother Dmitriy Semenov and his wife, Nadezhda. They each received a suspended prison sentence of four years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
September 3, 2021
A woman with whom Dmitriy and Nadezhda had Bible discussions began cooperating with the FSB. Based on information she provided, a criminal case was initiated. Charged with persuading others to join an extremist organization and participate in its activities
September 6, 2021
Apartment was searched. Taken for interrogation and placed under travel restrictions
July 26, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profiles
As Dmitriy and Nadezhda are experiencing firsthand, Jehovah helps his servants to be courageous and strong in the face of persecution. He never abandons them.—Joshua 1:9.