DECEMBER 8, 2022 | UPDATED DECEMBER 23, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE—CONVICTION | Convinced of Jehovah’s Support
The Alatyrskiy District Court of the Chuvash Republic convicted Brother Andrey Martynov, Sisters Nina Martynova and Zoya Pavlova, and Brother Mikhail Yermakov. Nina and Zoya were both fined 350,000 rubles ($5,000 U.S.). Andrey and Mikhail were both given six-year suspended prison sentences. They do not need to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
Like our faithful brothers and sisters who stand firm under persecution, we too can be “as confident as a lion” when experiencing trials, convinced of Jehovah’s love and support.—Proverbs 28:1.
Time Line
June 23, 2021
Several homes searched in Alatyr
October 28, 2021
Investigation initiated against Andrey for organizing the activities of an extremist organization. Placed under travel restrictions
April 25, 2022
Andrey officially charged. Nina added to the criminal case and charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization
April 26, 2022
Zoya officially charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and added to the case
April 28, 2022
Mikhail officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization and added to the case
August 31, 2022
Criminal trial began