NOVEMBER 30, 2022 | UPDATED: DECEMBER 29, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE—BROTHERS IMPRISONED | Their Christian Qualities Were Strengthened
The Zeyskiy District Court of the Amur Region convicted Brothers Yevgeniy Bitusov and Leonid Druzhinin. Both brothers were sentenced to six and a half years in prison. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.
We are proud of our brothers and sisters who continue to prove themselves God’s ministers by their endurance and patience.—2 Corinthians 6:3-10.
Time Line
March 21, 2019
Law enforcement officers searched the homes of multiple families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zeya, including those of Yevgeniy and Leonid
August 10, 2020
Criminal case was initiated
October 13, 2020
Law enforcement officers searched the homes of Yevgeniy and Leonid a second time. Leonid was detained and interrogated for two hours
June 20, 2022
Criminal trial began