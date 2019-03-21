Skip to content

Brothers Yevgeniy Bitusov and Leonid Druzhinin

NOVEMBER 30, 2022 | UPDATED: DECEMBER 29, 2022
RUSSIA

UPDATE—BROTHERS IMPRISONED | Their Christian Qualities Were Strengthened

The Zeyskiy District Court of the Amur Region convicted Brothers Yevgeniy Bitusov and Leonid Druzhinin. Both brothers were sentenced to six and a half years in prison. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profiles

We are proud of our brothers and sisters who continue to prove themselves God’s ministers by their endurance and patience.—2 Corinthians 6:3-10.

Time Line

  1. March 21, 2019

    Law enforcement officers searched the homes of multiple families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zeya, including those of Yevgeniy and Leonid

  2. August 10, 2020

    Criminal case was initiated

  3. October 13, 2020

    Law enforcement officers searched the homes of Yevgeniy and Leonid a second time. Leonid was detained and interrogated for two hours

  4. June 20, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

