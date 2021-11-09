Skip to content

Left to right: Brother Rinat Kiramov and his wife, Galina; Brother Sergey Korolev and his wife, Yekaterina; and Brother Sergey Kosyanenko and his wife, Olga

MARCH 29, 2023 | UPDATED: APRIL 18, 2023
RUSSIA

UPDATE—BROTHERS IMPRISONED | Experiencing Jehovah’s Support While Detained

On April 17, 2023, the Ahktubinskiy District Court of the Astrakhan Region convicted Brothers Rinat Kiramov, Sergey Korolev, and Sergey Kosyanenko. They were each sentenced to seven years in prison. All three brothers have been in pretrial detention since November 2021 and remain in custody.

Profiles

We are comforted to know that Jehovah continues to prove himself a refuge for his faithful servants, placing his ‘everlasting arms beneath us.’—Deuteronomy 33:27.

Time Line

  1. November 9, 2021

    Criminal case initiated. Authorities search 15 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Akhtubinsk and Znamensk, including those of Brothers Kiramov, Korolev, and Kosyanenko

  2. November 10, 2021

    Sergey Korolev arrested

  3. November 11, 2021

    Rinat Kiramov and Sergey Kosyanenko arrested. All three brothers sent to pretrial detention

  4. November 14, 2022

    Criminal trial began

a b It was not possible to obtain personal comments from Brothers Kiramov and Kosyanenko.

 

