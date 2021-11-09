UPDATE—BROTHERS IMPRISONED | Experiencing Jehovah’s Support While Detained

Rinat Kiramov

Born: 1987 (Moscow, Moscow Region)

Biography: Was studying to become a web developer prior to his arrest. Is a skilled musician. Worked as a mailman while performing alternative civilian service

Learned the truth from his mother. Was drawn by the love and unity among Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2001

Married Galina in 2009

Personal Comments From Rinat’s wife, Galina

What is helping Rinat to endure his time in the detention center?

Rinat set a goal to pray for each brother and sister in prison by name. Every month, I supply him with a list of those all over the world who are incarcerated for their faith. Offering such extended, specific prayers in behalf of others strengthens his own relationship with Jehovah and keeps him from becoming too focused on his own difficulties. We also remind each other of what our endurance is accomplishing: We are giving a good witness and supporting Jehovah’s sovereignty. Rinat included this in a letter: “No matter how strong our enemy may seem, with our Father’s help we will come off victorious. But victory does not necessarily mean freedom. For us victory means remaining faithful to the end.”

How have you felt Jehovah’s support?

Rinat wrote something in a letter that has proven very true: “Because I cannot take care of you right now, Jehovah has taken on that responsibility himself.” And I have experienced the powerful support of Jehovah’s spirit from the moment this all started. Psalm 91:1 promises: “Anyone dwelling in the secret place of the Most High will lodge under the shadow of the Almighty.” In the past, I read about this “secret place,” but now I appreciate Jehovah’s protection more than ever. This gives me a remarkable feeling of confidence in him and helps me to endure with joy.