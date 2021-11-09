MARCH 29, 2023 | UPDATED: APRIL 18, 2023
UPDATE—BROTHERS IMPRISONED | Experiencing Jehovah’s Support While Detained
On April 17, 2023, the Ahktubinskiy District Court of the Astrakhan Region convicted Brothers Rinat Kiramov, Sergey Korolev, and Sergey Kosyanenko. They were each sentenced to seven years in prison. All three brothers have been in pretrial detention since November 2021 and remain in custody.
We are comforted to know that Jehovah continues to prove himself a refuge for his faithful servants, placing his ‘everlasting arms beneath us.’—Deuteronomy 33:27.
November 9, 2021
Criminal case initiated. Authorities search 15 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Akhtubinsk and Znamensk, including those of Brothers Kiramov, Korolev, and Kosyanenko
November 10, 2021
Sergey Korolev arrested
November 11, 2021
Rinat Kiramov and Sergey Kosyanenko arrested. All three brothers sent to pretrial detention
November 14, 2022
Criminal trial began