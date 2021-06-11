UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “With God’s Support I Can Withstand Anything”

Andrey Perminov

Born: 1972 (Asha)

Biography: Very active as a child, but illness later confined him to a wheelchair. After finishing school, worked as an accountant for a disability association. Now works as a computer programmer and website administrator

From a young age, pondered the purpose of life. Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1995. Baptized in 1999. Married Natalya in 2015

Personal Comments

What Bible example has strengthened you?

Recently, the investigator called to say that I would be indicted. Hearing that made me feel anxious and sick at heart. But that very day, my wife and I had read the account from David’s life when the Amalekites had captured the city of Ziklag and taken everyone captive. At that time, David “began weeping loudly until [he] had no strength left to weep.” Though he “was very distressed, . . . David strengthened himself by Jehovah his God.” (1 Samuel 30:4, 6) David’s example helped me remember that with God’s support I can withstand anything. Regardless of what we might lose, even if it is our peace of mind or reputation, our Father will help us.