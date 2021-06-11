OCTOBER 26, 2022 | UPDATED: NOVEMBER 22, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “With God’s Support I Can Withstand Anything”
On November 21, 2022, the Asha City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Andrey Perminov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
June 11, 2021
The homes of five families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Andrey’s, were searched in the cities of Asha and Minyar. Authorities confiscated numerous personal belongings
November 10, 2021
Placed under travel restrictions
April 27, 2022
Accused of belonging to an extremist organization and added to terrorist list
June 6, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
Like Andrey, we can take courage from how Jehovah supported his faithful servants in the past. We have full confidence in God’s promise: “As I have done, I will carry you and bear you and rescue you.”—Isaiah 46:4.