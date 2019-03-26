Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Vadim Gizatulin

NOVEMBER 25, 2022 | UPDATED: DECEMBER 8, 2022
RUSSIA

UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “We Know That We Are Not Alone”

UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “We Know That We Are Not Alone”

On December 7, 2022, the Metallurgicheskiy District Court of the City of Chelyabinsk convicted Brother Vadim Gizatulin and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We too can be assured that when facing trials, we are never alone. Jehovah will never abandon his faithful servants.—Psalm 9:9, 10.

Time Line

  1. March 26, 2019

    Apartment searched as part of the investigation against Brother Vladimir Suvorov

  2. August 31, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Vadim. Accused of taking part in the activities of a banned religious organization

  3. October 22, 2021

    Apartment searched a second time. Vadim and his wife taken for interrogation

  4. July 14, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. August 18, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “We Know That We Are Not Alone”

English
UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “We Know That We Are Not Alone”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022258/univ/art/702022258_univ_sqr_xl.jpg