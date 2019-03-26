UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “We Know That We Are Not Alone”

Vadim Gizatulin

Born: 1968 (Zlatoust, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Works as an electrician

Married Tatyana in 1992. They have one daughter

Tatyana first began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Shortly thereafter, Vadim began to study as well. Tatyana was baptized in 2006 and Vadim in 2007

Personal Comments

How have you felt Jehovah’s support during this challenging time?

By regularly reading the Bible and taking time to meditate, as we are reminded to do, Tatyana and I are constantly made aware of Jehovah’s hand in matters. We know that we are not alone. Jehovah sees what we need, and he uses the Bible and our brothers and sisters to assist us. Their prayers and words of encouragement have helped us to have the right attitude toward persecution. It is just as Elisha said: “There are more who are with us than those who are with them.”—2 Kings 6:16.