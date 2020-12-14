SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
RUSSIA
UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude
On October 10, 2022, the Solnechniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory convicted Brother Boris Yagovitov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of five years. He spent nine months in pretrial detention. He was immediately released and is not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
December 14, 2020
Investigators analyzed audio recordings of conversations between Boris and an undercover operative who feigned interest in the Bible
May 14, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Boris. Accused of participating in the meetings of an extremist organization and trying to recruit new members
June 5, 2021
Interrogated along with Nataliya while their home was searched. He was then placed in temporary detention
June 7, 2021
Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
December 29, 2021
Criminal trial began. During the hearing, the prosecutor demanded that Boris be placed in pretrial detention after claiming that he had violated the conditions of house arrest. Authorities placed him in pretrial detention
February 24, 2022
The case was returned to the prosecutor due to procedural violations on the part of the investigators. However, Boris was not released from pretrial detention
June 9, 2022
Criminal trial resumed
Profile
Boris and Nataliya have set a fine example of focusing their minds on righteous and praiseworthy things. We are confident that “the God of peace” will continue to be with them.—Philippians 4:8, 9.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Yagovitov was in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain comments from him.