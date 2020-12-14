UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude

Boris Yagovitov

Born: 1972 (Kurgan, Kurgan Region)

Biography: Worked as a blacksmith at a railroad company

Married Nataliya in 1996. They shared a common interest in the Bible and studied with Jehovah’s Witnesses. They were both baptized in 1997

Personal Comments From Boris’ Wife, Nataliya

What viewpoint has helped Boris to maintain a positive attitude?

He views his new circumstances as a new assignment. He takes joy in so many things, such as seeing a dandelion grow right outside his window, smelling freshly cut grass, or watching a kitten pass by his window. He even gives thanks to Jehovah for having a mattress to sleep on.

What helps you overcome discouragement?

I try to stay balanced by getting enough rest and not allowing negative thoughts to take over. When I do get discouraged, I allow myself to express my emotions. I grieve, have a little cry, go for a walk, bake something tasty, do something creative, or do a little reading. I am convinced that Jehovah is daily carrying my load.—Psalm 68:19.