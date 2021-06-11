Skip to content

Brother Vadim Fedorov

MARCH 22, 2023 | UPDATED: APRIL 28, 2023
RUSSIA

UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “Determined to Do Whatever Jehovah Asks of Me”

On April 28, 2023, the Asha City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Vadim Fedorov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

Like Vadim, we are confident that Jehovah will bless and strengthen those who continue to hope in him and “follow his way.”—Psalm 37:34.

Time Line

  1. June 11, 2021

    Security forces raided the houses of Vadim and his son, Andrey

  2. April 29, 2022

    Vadim criminally charged

  3. December 1, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

