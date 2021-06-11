MARCH 22, 2023 | UPDATED: APRIL 28, 2023
RUSSIA
UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “Determined to Do Whatever Jehovah Asks of Me”
On April 28, 2023, the Asha City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Vadim Fedorov and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
Like Vadim, we are confident that Jehovah will bless and strengthen those who continue to hope in him and “follow his way.”—Psalm 37:34.
Time Line
June 11, 2021
Security forces raided the houses of Vadim and his son, Andrey
April 29, 2022
Vadim criminally charged
December 1, 2022
Criminal trial began