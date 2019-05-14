Two Sisters in Poor Health Endure Six Months in Detention With Jehovah’s Help

Valentina Vladimirova

Born: 1956 (Demidov, Smolensk Region)

Biography: As a young person, enjoyed playing sports, singing, and reading. Worked for several large banks. Now retired. Has two adult children

Was deeply moved by God’s promise of a paradise earth. Baptized in 2009

Personal Comments

What Bible verse helped you the most to rely on Jehovah?

Psalm 55:22 says: “Throw your burden on Jehovah, and he will sustain you.” It does not say that we should throw it in Jehovah’s direction, but on Jehovah. It is impossible to throw a heavy load into the hands of someone who is far away from you. This verse helped me to understand that I need to stay close to Jehovah if I want to continue to throw my worries and problems on him.

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown during these trials?

I can confidently say that I have never had such a close relationship with Jehovah as I do now. I have experienced Jehovah’s love and care every day. . . . My heart rejoices every time I see Jehovah answer my prayers. I am assured of just how strong my Father’s love is for me. In turn, I express my gratitude to him by remaining steadfast under trials.