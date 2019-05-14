Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Left: Sister Tatyana Galkevich; Right: Sister Valentina Vladimirova

JANUARY 24, 2022
RUSSIA

Two Sisters in Poor Health Endure Six Months in Detention With Jehovah’s Help

Two Sisters in Poor Health Endure Six Months in Detention With Jehovah’s Help

The Leninskiy District Court of the City of Smolensk will soon announce its decision in the case involving Sisters Tatyana Galkevich and Valentina Vladimirova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. May 14, 2019

    Authorities initiated a criminal investigation against Tatyana and Valentina. Police searched the apartments of both sisters and detained and interrogated them for more than 48 hours. Although both suffer from chronic health problems, they were sent to a pretrial detention center

  2. November 22, 2019

    After more than six months, Tatyana and Valentina were released from pretrial detention and transferred to house arrest

  3. December 31, 2019

    Valentina was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated

  4. August 6, 2020

    After some eight months, Tatyana was released from house arrest and ordered not to leave her hometown. Valentina remained under house arrest, where she is only allowed to communicate with one close relative and an attorney

  5. October 2, 2020

    Authorities indicted Tatyana and Valentina in a 400-page document. It accused the sisters of conspiring to “conceal the activities of an extremist organization”

  6. October 14, 2020

    During a preliminary hearing, a judge ordered that the case be returned to the prosecutor’s office for further investigation because of inadmissible evidence. Although Valentina was unable to stand during the hearing because of her health, the court refused to release her from house arrest

  7. February 25, 2021

    An appeals court reversed the decision to return the case to the prosecutor’s office, allowing the trial to proceed

Profiles

Our prayer is that Jehovah continues serving as ‘a strength and a shield’ for Valentina, Tatyana, and all of our brothers and sisters who are being persecuted in Russia and Crimea.—Psalm 28:7.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Two Sisters in Poor Health Endure Six Months in Detention With Jehovah’s Help

English
Two Sisters in Poor Health Endure Six Months in Detention With Jehovah’s Help
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022048/univ/art/702022048_univ_sqr_xl.jpg