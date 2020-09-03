Two Brothers and Two Sisters Convicted for Their Faith

On June 11, 2019, authorities raided 22 homes of Witnesses in Russia’s Bryansk Region. Sisters Tatyana Shamsheva and Olga Silaeva were detained. Each spent 245 days in pretrial detention. They were released in May 2020 and were able to return to their homes while awaiting trial.

On October 16, 2019, authorities initiated a criminal case against Brothers Vladimir Khokhlov and Eduard Zhinzhikov. Their case was later combined with the case involving Sisters Shamsheva and Silaeva. Seven days later, the brothers were ordered to pretrial detention, where they remain to date.

The sisters were interviewed during the 2020 Governing Body Update #5. Sister Silaeva said that her eight months in pretrial detention further convinced her that “no matter how serious the difficulties are, Jehovah always gives enough holy spirit to overcome any trial.” Sister Shamsheva confidently stated: “Jehovah is always close to us, and he always supports, strengthens, and helps us.”

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to help all of our brothers and sisters in Russia who are facing imprisonment or are already in detention to endure this present trial with joy and peace.—1 Corinthians 10:13.