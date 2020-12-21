Two Brothers See Jehovah’s Hand and Remain Courageous

Anton Kuzhelkov

Born: 1993 (Sortavala, Republic of Karelia)

Biography: The oldest of three boys. As a child, enjoyed fishing and snowboarding. Learned construction from his father

Baptized in 2007. Married Alyona in 2015

Personal Comments From Anton’s Wife, Alyona

What challenges have you faced while trying to visit Anton?

When we were allowed to have brief visitations, I would go see the investigator to obtain his permission twice a month. That was always a very nerve-racking experience. Also, if I wanted to go into the detention center, I first needed to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Those tests are expensive.

All visitations are now on hold, which is disappointing. On the other hand, his court hearings have started, and for the time being, they are allowing me into the courtroom. But the trial is taking place in a city 100 kilometers (62 mi) from my home.

What is helping your husband cope with being in detention?

Specific, heartfelt prayer and, at times, tearful supplication are helping him to cope. In every situation he faces, he sees Jehovah’s hand at work. . . . He also tries to enjoy creation. For example, he often observes the birds when he goes for walks in the yard. . . . He meditates about the Creator’s wisdom and on Jesus’ illustration about the sparrows. . . . These things are helping him to maintain his joy.