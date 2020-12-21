JANUARY 27, 2022
RUSSIA
Two Brothers See Jehovah’s Hand and Remain Courageous
The Kirsanovskiy District Court of the Tambov Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Anton Kuzhelkov and Nikolay Prokhorov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
December 21, 2020
A criminal case was opened against Anton and Nikolay for organizing the activities of an extremist organization
December 24, 2020
Investigators searched 19 locations, including Anton’s home. Anton was taken to a location 350 kilometers (217 mi) from his home for interrogation. Nikolay was interrogated and then ordered not to leave the area
December 25, 2020
Anton was not allowed to return home and was sent to a pretrial detention center
August 30, 2021
Anton was transferred to another detention center
We are certain that Jehovah will continue to give courage and support to our dear brothers and sisters facing persecution.—Proverbs 1:33.
^ par. 17 Brother Kuzhelkov is currently in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain comments from him.