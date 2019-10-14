Transcript of Brother Valeriy Moskalenko’s Concluding Comments

On Friday, August 30, 2019, Brother Valeriy Moskalenko delivered his concluding comments to the court. The following is a partial transcript (translated from Russian) of his testimonial:

Your Honor and distinguished attendants, I am 52 years old and the past year I have been kept in custody. To be exact, it has been over a year now.

In my final words at this court session, I want to tell you briefly about myself, how I view the criminal charges, and about my personal view of life. I hope very much that you, Your Honor, will understand why I will not renounce my faith in God and why believing in God is not a crime.

I have not always been one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. My parents were kind and gave me a good upbringing, but even as a child it bothered me that there was so much injustice everywhere. I thought, ‘This is not the way it should be—evil people and deceivers flourish, and honest and kind people suffer.’

At the age of 24, having seriously researched and studied the Bible for several months, I found answers to my questions.

Since then, I have been trying to make decisions that take into account God’s feelings, laws, and principles, which are described in detail [in the Bible] and are exemplified in the lives of [worshippers] who lived in the past.

I live with my mother in the same flat. She is elderly and needs my care. On August 1, 2018, when my mother was home alone, the Federal Security Service (FSB) investigator instructed the Special Forces to saw through the hinges of our front door. This is the way the investigator intended to enter my flat to conduct a search.

My mother was very frightened. After the masked Special Forces broke into our flat, my mother had a heart attack and an ambulance had to be called. Upon learning that the police were in my home, I arrived 30 minutes later. When I saw my mother’s condition, my own blood pressure spiked. Despite all this, I did not get angry and I tried to maintain my composure. I was kind—as befits a Christian. My God, Jehovah, taught me that and I don’t want to displease him.

I’m sorry, your Honor, I usually don’t talk about myself this much. It’s not my habit, but now I must do so.

I have been one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 25 years. That is a large portion of my life. And all this time I have never been considered an extremist. On the contrary, I was known as a good neighbor, a conscientious worker, and a caring son.

Suddenly, since April 20, 2017, I have been called an extremist. On what grounds? What has changed? Have I become worse? No. Have I become violent or caused someone pain and suffering? No. Have I lost the right to avail myself of Article 28 of the Russian Constitution? Also no. My name was not listed in the decision of the Supreme Court. Nobody has deprived me of the right to use the Constitution of the Russian Federation, in particular Article 28. Then why am I here at the defendant’s bench?

From my conversations with the investigator, it became even more evident that I was arrested and held in custody because I am a believer who uses the name of the Almighty God, Jehovah, in my prayers and speech. But this is not a crime. God himself has chosen his name and made sure that it was recorded in the Bible.

I repeat again and again, it is completely unthinkable for me to go against the will of God that is clearly expressed in the Bible. And regardless of how I might be pressured or punished—even if I were sentenced to death—I declare that not even then would I abandon the almighty Creator of the universe, Jehovah God.

Your Honor, Jehovah’s Witnesses are known throughout the world as friendly and peace-loving people. Their rights as believers are respected in the vast majority of countries around the world. I would very much like the rights of believers to be respected in Russia as well and, in this instance, my rights as a believer.

I am not guilty of the crime of which I am accused and I ask the court to render a not guilty verdict!

Thank you!