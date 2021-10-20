Skip to content

Left to right: Brother Roman Mareyev; Brother Anatoliy Marunov; and Brother Sergey Tolokonnikov and his wife, Mariya

FEBRUARY 10, 2023
RUSSIA

Three Brothers on Trial in Moscow Court

The Savelovskiy District Court of Moscow will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Roman Mareyev, Anatoliy Marunov, and Sergey Tolokonnikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are grateful for the living examples of faith we have in Roman, Anatoliy, and Sergey. And we are confident that no matter what difficult circumstances we face, we shall “fear no harm,” knowing that Jehovah is with us.—Psalm 23:4.

Time Line

  1. October 20, 2021

    Authorities searched eight homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Moscow. Criminal case initiated against Roman, Anatoliy, and Sergey, accusing them of organizing the activities of an extremist organization and persuading others to participate in its activities. All three brothers placed in temporary detention

  2. October 22, 2021

    Roman and Sergey sent to pretrial detention. Anatoliy placed under house arrest

  3. June 17, 2022

    The criminal trial began

a During the preparation of this article, Brother Tolokonnikov was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments. Sister Pankova retained her maiden name after marriage.

 

