Three Brothers on Trial in Moscow Court

Roman Mareyev

Born: 1978 (Moscow)

Biography: Worked for the Moscow transit system. Was the primary caretaker for his disabled parents before he was put in the detention center

Began reading the Bible and was fascinated by the accuracy of Daniel’s prophecies. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2002

Personal Comments

What has helped you to stay positive during this long period of detention?

Being put in the pretrial detention center for my faith in God has helped me realize that the foremost way I can praise him is by my conduct. My fellow inmates have the opportunity to spend months observing my actions and reactions. That is why it is critical for me to ask Jehovah daily for his holy spirit so that I can reflect his qualities.

I have learned that living in expectation of trials is often more challenging than actually going through them. We show trust first, then God takes us by the hand and leads us through the “valley of deep shadow.” (Psalm 23:4) The only thing left for me to do is not to let go of his hand. Jehovah always finds a way to strengthen my hope, and that is why I have not lost my peace and joy.