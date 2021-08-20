Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

From left to right: Brothers Marat Abdulgalimov, Arsen Abdullaev, Anton Dergalev, and Sister Mariya Karpova

AUGUST 20, 2021
RUSSIA

Three Brothers and One Sister in Dagestan Receive Jehovah’s Support While Detained

Three Brothers and One Sister in Dagestan Receive Jehovah’s Support While Detained

Time Line

  1. The Kirovksiy District Court of Makhachkala, in the Republic of Dagestan, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Marat Abdulgalimov, Arsen Abdullaev, Anton Dergalev, and Sister Mariya Karpova. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. May 27, 2020

    After 362 days, Marat, Arsen, Anton, and Mariya were transferred from the pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest

  3. June 4, 2019

    The Sovetskiy District Court of Makhachkala sent all four to a pretrial detention center

  4. June 1, 2019

    FSB officers, Russia’s secret police, invaded 13 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses across Dagestan

  5. May 27, 2019

    FSB office in Dagestan opened a criminal case against Marat, Arsen, Anton, and Mariya

Profiles

We have full confidence that Jehovah God will always live up to his name to become whatever is needed to protect and support his people.—Exodus 3:14.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Three Brothers and One Sister in Dagestan Receive Jehovah’s Support While Detained

English
Three Brothers and One Sister in Dagestan Receive Jehovah’s Support While Detained
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021176/univ/art/702021176_univ_sqr_xl.jpg