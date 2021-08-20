AUGUST 20, 2021
RUSSIA
Three Brothers and One Sister in Dagestan Receive Jehovah’s Support While Detained
Time Line
The Kirovksiy District Court of Makhachkala, in the Republic of Dagestan, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Marat Abdulgalimov, Arsen Abdullaev, Anton Dergalev, and Sister Mariya Karpova. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
May 27, 2020
After 362 days, Marat, Arsen, Anton, and Mariya were transferred from the pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest
June 4, 2019
The Sovetskiy District Court of Makhachkala sent all four to a pretrial detention center
June 1, 2019
FSB officers, Russia’s secret police, invaded 13 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses across Dagestan
May 27, 2019
FSB office in Dagestan opened a criminal case against Marat, Arsen, Anton, and Mariya
Profiles
We have full confidence that Jehovah God will always live up to his name to become whatever is needed to protect and support his people.—Exodus 3:14.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.