Three Brothers and One Sister in Dagestan Receive Jehovah’s Support While Detained

Marat Abdulgalimov

Born: 1991 (Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan)

Biography: Has three siblings. Enjoys playing soccer. Was trained as a welder and recently worked in a shoe shop

From a young age, he has enjoyed reading the Bible. He was drawn to people who imitate Christ and love their neighbors. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2013

Personal Comments

What helped you endure almost a year in a detention center?

I began to meditate over my circumstances and to compare them to those of Joseph. I could be in prison for a maximum of ten years. Joseph was in prison for 13 years. With Jehovah’s help, I too could remain faithful despite the circumstances. As I saw how Jehovah answered my prayers, I began to throw all my burden on him. Psalm 55:22 helped me to endure this trial. This scripture promises that if I throw my burden on Jehovah, he will support me. So that is what I did.