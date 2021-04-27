Three Brothers From Lipetsk on Trial for Their Faith After 331 Days in Detention

Authorities in the Lipetsk Region raided seven homes on December 2, 2019. Brothers Viktor Bachurin, Aleksandr Kostrov, and Artur Netreba were arrested. The Federal Security Service (FSB) charged them with “grave crimes against constitutional order” for attending congregation meetings and other actions related to their worship. The brothers were placed in pretrial detention and held for 331 days.

Aleksandr observes that his relationship with Jehovah grew stronger while he was detained: “During trials like these, you realize that your primary source of assistance is Jehovah and the help that he provides.”

Artur comments on his resolve: “I am determined not to lose my joy or positive attitude. I try to remind myself that all of this is temporary and that my Father will heal my wounds. Wherever I find myself, there are opportunities to talk about our holy God, Jehovah.”

Viktor relates: “Jehovah revealed himself to be my truest friend while I was experiencing these unique circumstances. I constantly experienced Jehovah’s friendship.”

Viktor is extremely appreciative for all the brothers and sisters who came to the aid of his non-Witness wife while he was detained. “She is simply delighted by the attention that some of the sisters have shown her. I am convinced that my family members received a wonderful witness about the love that exists among Jehovah’s people,” Viktor reports.

We know that Jehovah will continue to comfort all our brothers in Russia and other lands who are experiencing persecution.—Isaiah 51:12.