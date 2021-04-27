APRIL 27, 2021
RUSSIA
Three Brothers From Lipetsk on Trial for Their Faith After 331 Days in Detention
Scheduled Verdict
The Sovetskiy District Court of Lipetsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Viktor Bachurin, Aleksandr Kostrov, and Artur Netreba. *
Profiles
Viktor Bachurin
Born: 1962 (Pavlovsky Posad, Moscow Region)
Biography: Married with two children and one granddaughter. Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1990’s and was baptized in 1992. Currently, the only member of the family who is a Witness
Aleksandr Kostrov
Born: 1961 (Sortavala, Republic of Karelia)
Biography: Worked as a pilot, gas and electric welder, and electrician. Married his wife, Larisa, in 1997. They have two children. Now retired and likes to fish. Baptized in 2002 after realizing the value of leading a life based on Bible truth
Artur Netreba
Born: 1978 (Glodeni, Moldova)
Biography: Married Svetlana in 1995 and has one daughter. The family moved to Lipetsk in search of employment. Works as a sales manager. Became convinced that applying Bible principles gives life real meaning. Baptized in 2000
Case History
Authorities in the Lipetsk Region raided seven homes on December 2, 2019. Brothers Viktor Bachurin, Aleksandr Kostrov, and Artur Netreba were arrested. The Federal Security Service (FSB) charged them with “grave crimes against constitutional order” for attending congregation meetings and other actions related to their worship. The brothers were placed in pretrial detention and held for 331 days.
Aleksandr observes that his relationship with Jehovah grew stronger while he was detained: “During trials like these, you realize that your primary source of assistance is Jehovah and the help that he provides.”
Artur comments on his resolve: “I am determined not to lose my joy or positive attitude. I try to remind myself that all of this is temporary and that my Father will heal my wounds. Wherever I find myself, there are opportunities to talk about our holy God, Jehovah.”
Viktor relates: “Jehovah revealed himself to be my truest friend while I was experiencing these unique circumstances. I constantly experienced Jehovah’s friendship.”
Viktor is extremely appreciative for all the brothers and sisters who came to the aid of his non-Witness wife while he was detained. “She is simply delighted by the attention that some of the sisters have shown her. I am convinced that my family members received a wonderful witness about the love that exists among Jehovah’s people,” Viktor reports.
We know that Jehovah will continue to comfort all our brothers in Russia and other lands who are experiencing persecution.—Isaiah 51:12.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.