Three Brothers Endure Extended Pretrial Detention

On May 22, 2019, a series of raids were carried out on residences of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rostov-on-Don. Brother Vilen Avanesov and his son, Arsen, as well as Brother Aleksandr Parkov were taken into custody and have remained in pretrial detention for almost two years. In March 2021, all three brothers were transferred to another detention facility.

Vilen’s wife, Stella, has had restricted access to her husband and son. She has also been left without a source of income. Aleksandr’s wife, Galina, was also prosecuted for her faith. The court convicted her and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years and three months.

The worldwide brotherhood is deeply saddened by these unjust arrests. We will all continue to “keep in mind those in prison, as though [we] were imprisoned with them.”—Hebrews 13:3.