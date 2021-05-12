MAY 12, 2021
RUSSIA
Three Brothers Endure Extended Pre-Trial Detention
Scheduled Verdict
The Leninskiy District Court of Rostov-on-Don will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Arsen Avanesov, Vilen Avanesov, and Aleksandr Parkov. *
Profiles
Arsen Avanesov
Born: 1983 (Baku, Azerbaijan)
Biography: Studied engineering and worked in construction. As a child, enjoyed playing rugby. Has studied English and French
With guidance from his parents, cultivated an appreciation for the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2005
Vilen Avanesov
Born: 1952 (Baku, Azerbaijan)
Biography: Worked as an electrician and a builder. Enjoys cooking, baking bread, and reading. The Bible was one of his favorite books to read in his youth
Married his wife, Stella, in 1980. They have a son, Arsen, and a daughter, Elina. The family fled as refugees to Armenia in 1988. That same year, an earthquake in Yerevan, Armenia, and worsening economic conditions forced the family to relocate. They moved to Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Baptized in 2006
Aleksandr Parkov
Born: 1967 (Spassk, Kemerovo Region)
Biography: From a young age, learned to do hard work by caring for a farm and herding livestock. Worked as a tractor operator and as an artistic coppersmith
Married his wife, Galina, in 1990. They began studying the Bible together. He was baptized in 1992. They have three daughters and two grandchildren
Case History
On May 22, 2019, a series of raids were carried out on residences of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rostov-on-Don. Brother Vilen Avanesov and his son, Arsen, as well as Brother Aleksandr Parkov were taken into custody and have remained in pretrial detention for almost two years. In March 2021, all three brothers were transferred to another detention facility.
Vilen’s wife, Stella, has had restricted access to her husband and son. She has also been left without a source of income. Aleksandr’s wife, Galina, was also prosecuted for her faith. The court convicted her and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years and three months.
The worldwide brotherhood is deeply saddened by these unjust arrests. We will all continue to “keep in mind those in prison, as though [we] were imprisoned with them.”—Hebrews 13:3.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.