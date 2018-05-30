Thirteen Witnesses on Trial in Magadan

Lyubov Asatryan

Born: 1951 (Ganja, Azerbaijan)

Biography: The youngest of six children. Worked as a laboratory technician for a pharmaceutical company

Had always been troubled by the violence she saw around her. Was overjoyed to learn from the Bible that God will soon end all wickedness. Baptized in 1991

Personal Comments

What has helped you to remain calm?

I am determined to never let fear enter my heart, knowing that this will give way to doubt. I know I must take decisive action: pray incessantly, speak frankly about my feelings to Jehovah, rely fully on him, and keep clear in mind the power that he has. If I keep doing these things, I am confident that my dear heavenly Father will rejoice.—Proverbs 27:11.