OCTOBER 17, 2022
RUSSIA
Thirteen Witnesses on Trial in Magadan
The Magadan City Court of the Magadan Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving the following brothers and sisters: Sergey Agadzhanov, Lyubov Asatryan, Galina Dergacheva, Inna Kardakova, Irina Khvostova, Galina Pechko, Konstantin Petrov, Ivan Puyda, Viktor Revyakin, Mikhail Solntsev, Oksana Solntseva, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy Zyablov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
May 30, 2018
Criminal case was initiated against Ivan, Konstantin, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy for organizing the activities of an extremist organization
June 1, 2018
All four brothers were placed in pretrial detention
August 3, 2018
Konstantin was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
October 5, 2018
Ivan, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy were released and placed under house arrest
March 20, 2019
Criminal case was initiated against Sergey Agadzhanov, Galina Dergacheva, Inna, Irina, Lyubov, Mikhail, Oksana, and Viktor. All were placed under travel restrictions
March 27, 2019
Ivan, Konstantin, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy were released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
April 1, 2019
Criminal cases were combined
March 2, 2021
Galina Pechko was placed under travel restrictions
March 5, 2021
Galina Pechko was charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and her case was combined with that of the other 12 brothers and sisters
April 25, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profiles
We are encouraged to see our brothers and sisters remaining joyful despite being ‘reproached for the name of Christ as the spirit of God is resting upon them.’—1 Peter 4:14.
a No personal comments were available from Brother Sergey Agadzhanov.