From left to right, top row: Brother Sergey Agadzhanov; Sisters Lyubov Asatryan, Galina Dergacheva, and Inna Kardakova

Middle row: Sisters Irina Khvostova and Galina Pechko; Brothers Konstantin Petrov, Ivan Puyda, and Viktor Revyakin

Bottom row: Brother Mikhail Solntsev and his wife, Oksana; Brothers Sergey Yerkin and Yevgeniy Zyablov

OCTOBER 17, 2022
RUSSIA

Thirteen Witnesses on Trial in Magadan

The Magadan City Court of the Magadan Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving the following brothers and sisters: Sergey Agadzhanov, Lyubov Asatryan, Galina Dergacheva, Inna Kardakova, Irina Khvostova, Galina Pechko, Konstantin Petrov, Ivan Puyda, Viktor Revyakin, Mikhail Solntsev, Oksana Solntseva, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy Zyablov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. May 30, 2018

    Criminal case was initiated against Ivan, Konstantin, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy for organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  2. June 1, 2018

    All four brothers were placed in pretrial detention

  3. August 3, 2018

    Konstantin was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  4. October 5, 2018

    Ivan, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy were released and placed under house arrest

  5. March 20, 2019

    Criminal case was initiated against Sergey Agadzhanov, Galina Dergacheva, Inna, Irina, Lyubov, Mikhail, Oksana, and Viktor. All were placed under travel restrictions

  6. March 27, 2019

    Ivan, Konstantin, Sergey Yerkin, and Yevgeniy were released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  7. April 1, 2019

    Criminal cases were combined

  8. March 2, 2021

    Galina Pechko was placed under travel restrictions

  9. March 5, 2021

    Galina Pechko was charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and her case was combined with that of the other 12 brothers and sisters

  10. April 25, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

We are encouraged to see our brothers and sisters remaining joyful despite being ‘reproached for the name of Christ as the spirit of God is resting upon them.’—1 Peter 4:14.

a No personal comments were available from Brother Sergey Agadzhanov.

 

