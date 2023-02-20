FEBRUARY 20, 2023
RUSSIA
“There Is Nothing I Cannot Overcome”
The Kuznetskiy District Court of Novokuznetsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyubov Serebryakova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Lyubov’s increased reliance on Jehovah, knowing that ‘he will act in her behalf,’ provides us with an excellent example when facing similar trials.—Psalm 37:5.
Time Line
November 2019-2020
A number of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novokuznetsk were placed under surveillance by means of audio and video recordings and wiretaps
July 8, 2022
Criminal investigation initiated based on Lyubov’s attendance at meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses and discussions with others about the Bible
July 26, 2022
Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization. Placed under travel restrictions
September 21, 2022
Criminal trial began
a A photograph of Sister Serebryakova was not available at the time this article was published.