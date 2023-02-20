Skip to content

The Kuznetskiy District Court of Novokuznetsk in the Kemerovo Region

FEBRUARY 20, 2023
RUSSIA

“There Is Nothing I Cannot Overcome”

The Kuznetskiy District Court of Novokuznetsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyubov Serebryakova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Lyubov’s increased reliance on Jehovah, knowing that ‘he will act in her behalf,’ provides us with an excellent example when facing similar trials.—Psalm 37:5.

Time Line

  1. November 2019-2020

    A number of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novokuznetsk were placed under surveillance by means of audio and video recordings and wiretaps

  2. July 8, 2022

    Criminal investigation initiated based on Lyubov’s attendance at meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses and discussions with others about the Bible

  3. July 26, 2022

    Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization. Placed under travel restrictions

  4. September 21, 2022

    Criminal trial began

