Lyubov Serebryakova

Born: 1950

Biography: Widowed in 1999 when the youngest of her two sons was nine years old. Studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2001

Personal Comments

How has persecution affected your relationship with Jehovah?

My prayers to Jehovah have become more frequent and specific. Each day, I see Jehovah’s care and concern for me through his direction and support. At the end of each day, I thank him for helping me to feel calm and at peace. I always feel that Jehovah is right beside me. I know that he understands me. No one loves me the way Jehovah does. I am confident that with his help and the support of my faithful friends, there is nothing I cannot overcome.