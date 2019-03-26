MAY 25, 2022
RUSSIA
“There Is No Point in Giving In to Fear”
The Traktorozavodskiy District Court of the Chelyabinsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Popov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
March 26, 2019
A group of ten masked men carrying machine guns and a sledgehammer raided and searched Pavel’s home
April 22, 2021
Criminal case initiated
May 18, 2021
Authorities conducted a second search of Pavel’s home. Pavel’s wife, Yelena, and their 13-year-old daughter were taken for interrogation
August 31, 2021
Added to the list of terrorists and extremists
November 29, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
We know that Jehovah will continue to support and reward his faithful servants as they fearlessly maintain their integrity under trial.—2 Samuel 22:19-21.