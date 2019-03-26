Pavel Popov

Born: 1977 (Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo Region)

Biography: Started smoking and drinking alcohol at a young age because of an unhappy homelife. Was 15 when his father passed away. Worked primarily as a welder

Became interested in the Bible after learning about the promise of eternal life in Paradise. Started studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1994. Impressed by the harmony of the Bible and the accurate fulfillment of prophecy. Baptized in 1995

Married Yelena in 2003. They have one daughter

Personal Comments

What has helped you not to give in to fear?

Jesus said that if we are brought before the authorities, we should use that occasion to give a witness. (Matthew 10:18) It is perhaps not the most pleasant or familiar setting for giving a witness, but I am receiving help from Jehovah and from our brotherhood to accomplish it. That convinces me that there is no point in giving in to fear. . . . In my experience, trials are always followed by blessings. If I stay focused on God’s name and his Kingdom, I can overcome any feelings of fear or discouragement.