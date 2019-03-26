Skip to content

Brother Pavel Popov

MAY 25, 2022
RUSSIA

“There Is No Point in Giving In to Fear”

The Traktorozavodskiy District Court of the Chelyabinsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Popov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

  1. March 26, 2019

    A group of ten masked men carrying machine guns and a sledgehammer raided and searched Pavel’s home

  2. April 22, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. May 18, 2021

    Authorities conducted a second search of Pavel’s home. Pavel’s wife, Yelena, and their 13-year-old daughter were taken for interrogation

  4. August 31, 2021

    Added to the list of terrorists and extremists

  5. November 29, 2021

    Criminal trial began

We know that Jehovah will continue to support and reward his faithful servants as they fearlessly maintain their integrity under trial.—2 Samuel 22:19-21.

 

