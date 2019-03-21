Their Christian Qualities Were Strengthened

Yevgeniy Bitusov

Born: 1979 (Zeya)

Biography: Works as an electrician

Learned the truth from his mother. Baptized in 1995

Married Nadezhda in 2001. They have a son and a daughter

Personal Comments

What quality would you say you have developed more fully while experiencing these trials?

I have learned to be more patient. I have no way of influencing how long the investigation will take. Nor can I affect how long the trial will last. I cannot make plans for the future like I used to. Therefore, I need to continue developing patience and trust in Jehovah.