Brother Sergey Kazakov

AUGUST 30, 2022
RUSSIA

“The Most Important Thing Is to Continue Developing Trust in Jehovah”

The Bikinskiy City Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Kazakov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. November 9, 2020

    Criminal case was initiated. Charged with organizing extremist activities

  2. December 21, 2020

    Investigative Committee and FSB officers searched ten homes, including Sergey’s. He was arrested and placed in temporary detention

  3. December 23, 2020

    Sent to pretrial detention

  4. June 4, 2021

    Released from pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest

  5. August 5, 2021

    Released from house arrest

  6. February 28, 2022

    Criminal trial began. During the preliminary hearing, the judge returned the case to the prosecutor’s office due to a procedural error on the part of the prosecution

  7. April 28, 2022

    Judge reversed the decision to return the case to the prosecutor and instructed the original court to begin the proceedings again

  8. June 14, 2022

    Criminal trial restarted

Profile

As Sergey continues to manifest his faith in Jehovah, we join him in echoing the words of Psalm 31:14: “I trust in you, O Jehovah. I declare: ‘You are my God.’”

 

