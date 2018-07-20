Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Left to right: Brothers Sergey Afanasiyev, Anton Olshevskiy, Adam Svarichevskiy, Sergey Yermilov

MAY 18, 2022
RUSSIA

The Hope Ahead Helps Brothers Endure

The Hope Ahead Helps Brothers Endure

The Blagoveshchensk City Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Afanasiyev, Sergey Kardakov, * Anton Olshevskiy, Adam Svarichevskiy, and Sergey Yermilov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 20, 2018

    Authorities searched the homes of Brothers Afanasiyev, Olshevskiy, and Svarichevskiy

  2. October 21, 2019

    Criminal case initiated against Brothers Yermilov and Olshevskiy for taking part in religious events that officials claimed would have “socially dangerous consequences”

  3. September 10, 2020

    Criminal case initiated against Brother Svarichevskiy. Accused of joining Brothers Olshevskiy and Yermilov in paticipating in the religious activities of a banned organization

  4. September 18, 2020

    Brother Afanasiyev added to the criminal case

  5. September 24, 2020

    Brother Kardakov’s apartment searched. Included in the criminal case and accused of undermining the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state for reading from the Bible and praying to Jehovah God

  6. March 12, 2021

    Brother Olshevskiy additionally charged with organizing banned religious meetings and coordinating preaching activities

  7. October 21, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

Our brothers are setting a sterling example by keeping their eyes focused, not on the temporary persecution they are facing, but on the everlasting reward that lies ahead for those trusting in Jehovah.—2 Corinthians 4:17, 18.

^ ^ Photo and personal comments of Brother Sergey Kardakov and comments from Brother Anton Olshevskiy are not available.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

The Hope Ahead Helps Brothers Endure

English
The Hope Ahead Helps Brothers Endure
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022058/univ/art/702022058_univ_sqr_xl.jpg