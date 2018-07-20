The Hope Ahead Helps Brothers Endure

Adam Svarichevskiy

Born: 1963 (Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine)

Biography: Learned to play the accordion as a child. Parents were persecuted during the Soviet era for being Jehovah’s Witnesses

Baptized in 1982. Imprisoned for three years for refusing to serve in the military

Married Galina in 1986. Raised two sons

Personal Comments

What helped you to refuse military service as a youth even though it would mean spending time in prison?

Reflecting on the faith and courage that my father and other faithful brothers and sisters showed in the past instilled in me courage and boldness. I understood that ‘not learning to make war’ was the right thing to do, and I was determined to uphold that principle. (Isaiah 2:4) I was scared, but I was more afraid of displeasing Jehovah.

How do you feel about the prospect of going to prison a second time?

If I end up behind bars, I am going to take that to mean that Jehovah has considerable trust in me and that I have the grand privilege of taking his side in the matter of universal sovereignty.

What motivates you to not give up?

I understand that these trials are temporary and will not go on for longer than necessary. And I know that wonderful times are just around the corner. I really want to be there when Jehovah makes the entire earth into a paradise.