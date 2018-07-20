MAY 18, 2022
RUSSIA
The Hope Ahead Helps Brothers Endure
The Blagoveshchensk City Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Afanasiyev, Sergey Kardakov, * Anton Olshevskiy, Adam Svarichevskiy, and Sergey Yermilov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 20, 2018
Authorities searched the homes of Brothers Afanasiyev, Olshevskiy, and Svarichevskiy
October 21, 2019
Criminal case initiated against Brothers Yermilov and Olshevskiy for taking part in religious events that officials claimed would have “socially dangerous consequences”
September 10, 2020
Criminal case initiated against Brother Svarichevskiy. Accused of joining Brothers Olshevskiy and Yermilov in paticipating in the religious activities of a banned organization
September 18, 2020
Brother Afanasiyev added to the criminal case
September 24, 2020
Brother Kardakov’s apartment searched. Included in the criminal case and accused of undermining the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state for reading from the Bible and praying to Jehovah God
March 12, 2021
Brother Olshevskiy additionally charged with organizing banned religious meetings and coordinating preaching activities
October 21, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profiles
Our brothers are setting a sterling example by keeping their eyes focused, not on the temporary persecution they are facing, but on the everlasting reward that lies ahead for those trusting in Jehovah.—2 Corinthians 4:17, 18.