Tatyana Obizhestvit Trusts in Jehovah

Tatyana Obizhestvit

Born: 1962 (Kazan)

Biography: Graduated from culinary school. Worked as a cook in a school and later became a nurse

Studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and was thrilled to learn that she could live forever. Despite strong family opposition, was baptized in 1995. Raised two daughters. Widowed in 2010

Personal Comments

What has helped you to overcome feelings of discouragement during your house arrest?

I pray a lot and ask Jehovah to give me the emotional strength to cope with the situation . . . After being placed under house arrest, I found myself literally on my own. I was not permitted to use any means of communication, to contact anyone in the congregation, or to associate with anyone. It was challenging at first. I was often discouraged. However, I tried not to focus on my circumstances. Understanding why this was happening helped me to remember that it is for Jehovah that I find myself in these circumstances. That has helped me to stop thinking about myself.