MAY 6, 2022
RUSSIA
Tatyana Obizhestvit Trusts in Jehovah
The Vakhitovskiy District Court of Kazan of the Republic of Tatarstan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Obizhestvit. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
January 19, 2020
Law enforcement officers searched Tatyana’s home and the homes of several other Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kazan. Tatyana was interrogated and then sent to a temporary detention center
January 21, 2020
Released and placed under house arrest
May 25, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
We appreciate Tatyana’s example of trusting in Jehovah and not relying on her own understanding while she faithfully endures.—Proverbs 3:5.