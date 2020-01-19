Skip to content

Sister Tatyana Obizhestvit

MAY 6, 2022
RUSSIA

Tatyana Obizhestvit Trusts in Jehovah

The Vakhitovskiy District Court of Kazan of the Republic of Tatarstan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Obizhestvit. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. January 19, 2020

    Law enforcement officers searched Tatyana’s home and the homes of several other Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kazan. Tatyana was interrogated and then sent to a temporary detention center

  2. January 21, 2020

    Released and placed under house arrest

  3. May 25, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We appreciate Tatyana’s example of trusting in Jehovah and not relying on her own understanding while she faithfully endures.—Proverbs 3:5.

 

