Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Aleksandr Seredkin and his wife, Svetlana

JULY 28, 2022
RUSSIA

Supported by Trustworthy Friends

Supported by Trustworthy Friends

The Oktyabrskiy District Court of Novosibirsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Seredkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. April 19, 2019

    Criminal case initiated

  2. April 21, 2019

    Placed under house arrest

  3. May 8, 2019

    Added to terrorist list

  4. March 2, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We rejoice that our brothers and sisters are continuing to ‘encourage one another and build one another up,’ all to Jehovah’s praise.—1 Thessalonians 5:11.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Supported by Trustworthy Friends

English
Supported by Trustworthy Friends
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022162/univ/art/702022162_univ_sqr_xl.jpg