Supported by Trustworthy Friends

Aleksandr Seredkin

Born: 1954 (Verkhniy Naymangut, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Attended a technical school and became a tractor operator

Married Svetlana in 1983

Svetlana began to study with Jehovah’s Witnesses. When she shared what she learned about the prophecies in the book of Revelation with Aleksandr, he requested a Bible study as well. They were baptized in 1995

Personal Comments

How have you felt Jehovah’s support?

Jehovah has given me trustworthy friends. I am built up when I think about how they have stood by me and my family. It is obvious that Jehovah is using them to strengthen us. The brothers and sisters offer words of encouragement and practical help despite the risks involved.