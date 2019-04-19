JULY 28, 2022
RUSSIA
Supported by Trustworthy Friends
The Oktyabrskiy District Court of Novosibirsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Seredkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
April 19, 2019
Criminal case initiated
April 21, 2019
Placed under house arrest
May 8, 2019
Added to terrorist list
March 2, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
We rejoice that our brothers and sisters are continuing to ‘encourage one another and build one another up,’ all to Jehovah’s praise.—1 Thessalonians 5:11.